Sunday Journal: The past and future of St. Francisville's Julius Freyhan School

Monday, September 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — This week on Sunday Journal, JP dives into the history — and the future — of the Julius Freyhan School. 

The Julius Freyhan High School was the "first school" of West Feliciana Parish, educating students until 1950.

More than 70 years later, the school building has been transformed into a community education complex. Classrooms that taught hundreds over multiple generations will now be meeting rooms, art studios and other places the community can gather and learn. 

The Julius Freyhan Foundation is also working to restore the nearby Temple Sinai, which was originally constructed as a synagogue for the Jewish population in St. Francisville and neighboring Bayou Sara during the late 19th and early 20th century.

