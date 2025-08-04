85°
Sunday Journal: The Katrina General

BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, join JP for a look back on Hurricane Katrina, the storm that hit New Orleans and the rest of the Gulf Coast in 2005, and the general who became a legend in its aftermath. 

Lieutenant General Russel Honore joins John Pastorek for this week's Sunday Journal. 

