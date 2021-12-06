65°
Sunday Journal: The Bonfires are back

2 hours 39 minutes ago Monday, December 06 2021 Dec 6, 2021 December 06, 2021 3:15 AM December 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

After a cancelled year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Eve tradition of setting bonfires on the levee in St. James Parish has returned.

In 2021, the fires will once again light the way for Papa Noel. 

This week on Sunday Journal, audiences enjoy a closer look into the Louisiana tradition and its origins. 

