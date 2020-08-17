87°
Sunday Journal: Serving those who served our nation
This week on Sunday Journal, we'll talk to American Legion Post 38 in Baton Rouge as they carry out their mission to serve homeless veterans and their families.
In this episode, we'll discuss what we all can do to assist those in need.
We'll also check in with Michael Acaldo at St. Vincent de Paul to see how the pandemic is affecting its service to those who are economically challenged and homeless.
