Sunday Journal: S.J. Montalbano

This week on Sunday Journal, John Pastorek interviews a guest who proves you’re never too old to rock and roll.

Viewers will meet legendary rock and roll producer/promoter, S.J. Montalbano, who helped make rock and roll stars in addition to producing 1950’s-60’s hits from his Baton Rouge-home base.

Now, Montalbano is releasing a special CD that shares the music and memories.