Sunday Journal: 2020, a year of COVID, hurricanes, and change

2 hours 54 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 6:00 AM January 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek walks audiences through a historical take on the unprecedented events of 2020, a year marked by coronavirus, multiple hurricanes, and change.

Though 2020 included a series of record-breaking events, some of the challenges Louisiana faced echoed historical events of the past. Audiences will see how history has a way of repeating itself, even in the case of the coronavirus pandemic. 

As 2021 begins, a look back at the unexpected hurdles citizens across the state faced throughout 2020 will undoubtedly reveal their strength and adaptability. 

 

