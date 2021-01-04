Sunday Journal: 2020, a year of COVID, hurricanes, and change

In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek walks audiences through a historical take on the unprecedented events of 2020, a year marked by coronavirus, multiple hurricanes, and change.

Though 2020 included a series of record-breaking events, some of the challenges Louisiana faced echoed historical events of the past. Audiences will see how history has a way of repeating itself, even in the case of the coronavirus pandemic.

As 2021 begins, a look back at the unexpected hurdles citizens across the state faced throughout 2020 will undoubtedly reveal their strength and adaptability.