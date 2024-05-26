Sunday AM Forecast: Very warm the next several days, some slight changes next week

The very warm pattern will continue today and even into Monday. Some relief is on the way next week, in the form of slightly cooler temperatures, and daily afternoon t-storm chances.

Today & Tonight: We have been very warm lately, a today will be no different. Expect those highs to top out in the mid 90's under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will continue to be a factor, keeping feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. Once again, we will see little relief in the overnight hours. Expect a low near 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Memorial day is shaping up the be one of the warmest days the year so far. While highs will be in the mid 90's, humidity will increase even more. This will drive the feels like temperature to near 105-107 degrees! This increasing moisture could allow a few spotty storms to pop in the afternoon and evening. Guidance has hinted at a weak, diffuse front making it to us on Tuesday. There still seems to be a lot of uncertainty on how far south the front gets. Regardless, cooler air in the mid to upper levels will start to filter in on Tuesday. This will slightly cool down temperatures through the end of the week, and allow for daily thunderstorm chances.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 7 days.

