Sunday AM Forecast: Still dodging showers, but sunshine soon returns

Scattered rain is a possibility for yet another day, so have the rain gear ready to go just in case. A pair of fronts will bring some changes into next week, including a possible cooldown.

Today & Tonight: The Capital Area will continue to dodge showers on Sunday, especially during the morning hours. Taking rain gear out and about will be a good idea. While rain coverage appears to let up during the afternoon, the Storm Station forecast keeps a spotty mention of a shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but even so, highs will still reach the low-80s which is about 10° above the average. A spotty shower is not out of the question on Sunday night, but most of the night will be dry. Expect partial clearing during the evening hours with patchy fog and/or low cloud development closer to daybreak. Look for an overnight low in the upper-60s to near 70°. That runs about 20° above average for early to mid-November.

Up Next: The same front responsible for the weekend rain now appears to pass through the area late Monday. That will help push rain out of the area on Veteran's Day, and allow a push of drier air to arrive by Tuesday. This could result in a temporary humidity break. Unfortunately, it will be short-lived as moisture surges back into the area on Wednesday. The boost in moisture by midweek in tandem with an upper-level disturbance will spark an uptick in showers once again.

An cold front will arrive on Thursday, and that will sweep out the midweek moisture. The front will leave behind a drier late week pattern along with a cooler and less humid air mass. The latest Storm Station forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s. While relatively cooler, even that is above the averages for this time of year.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Rafael continues to weaken, and remains a weak tropical storm as of Sunday morning. The storm will continue to weaken on Sunday and become post-tropical tonight.

Meanwhile, Disorganized showers and thunderstorms have decreased in coverage in association with a trough of low pressure located less than a couple of hundred miles east of the central Bahamas. Any shot at tropical development is becoming less likely as the system is forecast to reach more unfavorable environmental conditions later today. Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible as the system moves generally westward across the Bahamas tonight.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.