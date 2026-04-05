Sunday AM forecast: Sprinkles linger Easter morning, improving this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are winding down across South Louisiana this morning as a cold front pushes through the region. Conditions will gradually improve through the day, but clouds and cooler temperatures will stick around.

Today and tonight: Rain is already winding down this morning, sprinkles will continue through midday, gradually shifting toward the coast by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with cooler temperatures holding highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight, conditions turn drier, but clouds may linger. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s, with some upper 40s north.





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Up Next: Clouds may hang tough into Monday as moisture lingers behind the front, keeping conditions cooler than normal with highs again near 70. By Monday night into Tuesday, skies begin to clear as drier air moves in. The rest of the week trends warmer, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s by late week.





What to look out for: The main impact today will be lingering showers into early afternoon, especially south of I-10.

Early Easter activities like sunrise services and egg hunts may deal with wet conditions, lingering showers, and cloudy skies. The weather improves later in the day, but expect soggy grounds in spots.

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– Dave

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