Sunday AM forecast: Rain likely early Sunday, with additional rounds of rain this week

Rain is spreading across the Baton Rouge area this morning as a front pushes through the region. Showers will taper off later today, but another, more widespread round of rain is expected Monday afternoon and night.

Today and tonight: Light to moderate rain is already moving into the Capital Region early this Sunday morning as a cold front sweeps through south Louisiana. Periods of showers will continue through midday. As the front moves east, showers will gradually diminish this afternoon, leaving behind cooler, cloudy conditions. Tonight looks mostly dry but chilly, with lows falling into the upper 40s around the metro.

Up Next: After a brief lull in rain early Monday, a developing low over the northern Gulf will lift toward the central Gulf Coast and spread widespread rain back into the Baton Rouge area Monday afternoon and Monday night. Forecast rainfall totals remain around 1 to 2 inches for most of the region. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is unlikely. Rain will exit before sunrise Tuesday, followed by much colder and breezy conditions. A light freeze appears increasingly likely north of the I-10/12 corridor by early Wednesday morning.

Tropics: No tropical development is expected anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next 7 days.

– Dave

