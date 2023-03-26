Sunday AM Forecast: Dodging some showers by this afternoon

Enjoy the dry time because the pattern changes tomorrow.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Starting your Sunday with a few light showers across the area and some dense cloud cover. Temperatures this morning are warm and humid, and throughout the day, temperatures will heat back into the mid-80s, and your rain chances will start to go up as the day goes on. The heavier rain will start up later in the afternoon and will hold just north of the WBRZ viewing area. There is a marginal level 1/5 risk for severe weather for areas north of I-12, and a slight level 2/5 risk for our most northern parishes, and our Mississippi counties are in a level 3/5 enhanced risk. The showers and storms will have the potential to become strong or even severe. Be sure you have a way of getting information. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Into the start of your workweek, the rainy pattern will continue. Monday morning with start muggy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s, and some light showers will be around early. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase and temperatures will top out in the low-80s. More people will see rain on Monday. Tuesday morning will start with a cold front pushing through. Showers and storms will be around the area before sunrise. Some of these showers and storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind and heavy rain. The rain will linger throughout the day on Tuesday, but by Wednesday we will be much drier and cooler. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.