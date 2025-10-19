Sunday AM forecast: Cooler, Drier Air Fills In Behind the Front

Cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. A Perfect Fall Sunday Ahead!

Today and Tonight:

The cold front has cleared the area and will bring in cooler and much drier air during the day. Sunshine will break out quickly, and breezy northwest winds will keep humidity low through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s, but it will feel noticeably more comfortable than recent days.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop sharply. Lows will fall to near 50 along and north of I-10/12, perhaps a few upper 40s. Upper 50s to near 60, closer to the coast.

Up Next:

High pressure and a series of fronts will be the story for the new workweek, keeping things quiet, sunny, and pleasant. Monday and Tuesday will feature cool mornings and mild afternoons, with highs around 80 and lows near 50 inland. The coolest morning of the week is expected on Thursday, before a gradual warming trend begins toward next weekend. It’s a classic stretch of fall weather.

Tropics:

A tropical wave known as disturbance 98L is currently near the Windward Islands, producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected today and into Monday morning across parts of the Windward and Leeward Islands as the system moves quickly west at 20 to 25 mph into the eastern Caribbean. While fast movement should limit development in the short term, the system is expected to slow over the central Caribbean Sea midweek, where environmental conditions could become more favorable for strengthening. A tropical depression could form during the middle to latter part of this week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.