Sunday AM Forecast: Afternoon storms offering the only real heat relief

While still hot and humid, a nearby disturbance will stir up a greater number of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Don’t expect too many deviations from that next week — the dog days of summer are here.

Today & Tonight: A Gulf disturbance will brush by the region on Sunday, sending in a few pockets of moisture. Expect sunshine to start the day, but isolated showers and storms will bubble up by afternoon with the added moisture. Given their hit-or-miss nature, not every neighborhood will collect a downpour. But rain-cooled air will spill out of the nearby storms. That could bring temperatures down a few notches after reaching a high in the low to mid 90s. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds would be the primary issue, with embedded hail being a lesser concern.

Up Next: The dog days of summer have arrived. Day-to-day variations in weather will be minimal. Each day will bring daytime heat, pop-up afternoon storms, and steamy nights. While some days may end up rainier than others, isolated storms appear to be a good baseline.

The Tropics: After making landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina early Sunday morning, Chantal weakened into a tropical depression while moving into eastern North Carolina. The storm will continue moving inland through the day and become post-tropical late Sunday.

For the rest of the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean, no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

