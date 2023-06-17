86°
Suicide rates highest in farmers, lumberjacks, fishermen

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 30 2016 Jun 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 8:03 AM June 30, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

NEW YORK - In a study of suicide rates by occupation, the workers that killed themselves most often were farmers, lumberjacks and fishermen.

Researchers found the highest suicide rates in manual laborers who work in isolation and face unsteady employment. High rates were also seen in carpenters, miners, electricians and people who work in construction. Mechanics were close behind.

Dentists, doctors and other health-care professionals had an 80 percent lower suicide rate than the farmers, fishermen and lumberjacks.

The lowest rate was in teachers, educators and librarians.

Thursday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only covers 17 states so it is not comprehensive. The researchers analyzed about 12,300 of the more than 40,000 suicide deaths reported in the entire nation in 2012.

