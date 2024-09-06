Sugar Cane Classic stirs up excitement at Brusly and Port Allen High School

BRUSLY —Two rivalry teams will compete at Brusly High School on Friday night in the Sugar Cane Classic and school leaders say they’re taking every precaution to ensure safety on and off the field.

For 53 years, Brusly High School and Port Allen High School have played each other in a highly anticipated match-up game. After a deadly shooting halted last year's contest, principals of both schools are finding new strategies to keep students safe.

Port Allen High Principal James Jackson says his students are ready for a win.

“We haven't won in a few years,” Jackson said. “We're looking forward to getting a win this year.”

While both teams are excited, the principals say their priority is students’ safety.

During last season’s game, 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen and 28-year-old Brasia Davis were shot during halftime. They were both taken to a hospital where Queen died. During the emergency response, the game was called off.

"That was a tragic thing that had never happened before, and we hope it never happens again," Jackson said.

Days later, Port Allen Police arrested 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson for the shooting. Since that night, schools in the area have stepped up security.

Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine says the schools in West Baton Rouge Parish have metal detectors and clear bag policies. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association says the clear bag policy is not a mandatory statewide requirement.

Both teams say they are focused on the future and excited for Friday’s game.

“Both teams look forward to it,” Lemoine said.

The Sugar Cane Classic starts at 7 p.m. at Brusly High School.