Subject of documentary arrested in Livingston Parish for rape faces human trafficking charge

LIVINGSTON — The subject of a documentary who was arrested for rape is facing a human trafficking charge after he allegedly took out over $70,000 worth of credit card loans in the victim's name and sexually extorted her by threatening not to pay her loans back, deputies said.

Ricky Foster, who was arrested on April 1, was featured in a documentary called "The Devil Wears Dunks," which has garnered millions of views online. Foster, 46, was initially accused of 10 counts of third-degree rape, 10 counts of extortion and four counts of sexual battery.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies spoke with a woman who was dating Foster in 2023. She said on numerous occasions over the nine-month relationship, she was forced to have sex with him. The victim also said Foster racked up more than $70,000 in credit card debt in her name without her knowledge. The victim said she was told that if she did not submit to various sexual acts, Foster would not repay the money.

Deputies say he now faces one charge of human trafficking and one charge of crimes against nature.