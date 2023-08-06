100°
Latest Weather Blog
Subject injured in second officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish in two days
LAFAYETTE PARISH - In the second officer-involved shooting in the parish in as many days, a person was shot by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop.
According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are investigating the shooting that happened Sunday after noon. After a traffic stop on Rue Bon Secours Road led to gunfire, one person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSP Detectives at (337) 332-8080.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 killed, 1 hurt in St. Mary Parish fire
-
HISTORIC HALLWAY: Secret tunnel used by Huey P. Long restored into exclusive...
-
BRPD releases bodycam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting in June
-
Baton Rouge police officer arrested in child sex crime investigation released after...
-
Amite priest killed in car accident Wednesday afternoon