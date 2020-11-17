SU moving forward with 2021 football season, season ticket holders can claim seats this week

BATON ROUGE – While many college football games have been postponed or rescheduled this fall due to players testing positive for COVID-19, Southern University is continuing full speed ahead for their Spring 2021 football season. Starting this week, season ticket holders will be able to claim their seats inside Mumford Stadium.

"I am absolutely excited about football,” said LaQuitta Thomas, the Southern University Alumni Federation National President.

Thomas has been a season ticket holder for years. Even though the next home football game won’t be until March, she can’t wait to cheer on the blue and gold again.

“When you come you see the atmosphere, you’re hearing the music, and then it’s on the field. We’re taking it to the field and we want that win and we want to see the band,” said Thomas.

Towards the end of the week, Southern University will be selling tickets for the 2021 Spring season to season ticket holders who want to renew. Thomas, a season ticket holder will be doing just that.

"That's what we do and also we want everyone to think about it as giving back to the university and back to that department, and so it's bigger than just a renewal,” she said.

Students will also have priority in getting tickets. Those interested will be put in a lottery for a chance to get into two home games in March.

There will be some changes though.

Tailgating is not allowed and masks will be required. If things stay the way they are in the spring regarding COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be at 25 % or 6,000 people. That limit is enough for season ticket holders and students, but the university is hopeful that the percentage will rise to 50%.

"We will have some fans that will opt to stay home, maybe listen to it online so I think we'll see a really good mix of that in the spring,” said Thomas.

One thing is known, Jaguar fans are missing football this fall.

"It has been a true void for us, I don't think ever in the history of our school that we haven't had football in the fall,” said Thomas.

But they say it'll make them appreciate the first kick off in the spring that much more.

If there are enough available, people will be able to buy tickets game by game but it will be a while before those tickets are up for sale. The two Southern home football games are scheduled for March 6 and March 27.