Stupp Corp. planning to lay off more than 300 Baton Rouge-area plant workers

Thursday, September 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Stupp Corporation has filed paperwork with the state announcing its intent to lay off hundreds of workers at its two plants in the Baton Rouge area next month.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the pipe-manufacturing company is letting go of 375 workers at the two plants.

Seventy-five workers at the Stupp Coatings plant on Leisure Road are expected to lose their jobs on Oct. 1. Another 300 at Stupp's facility on Ronaldson Road will be laid off Oct. 24.

Last year, the company introduced about 100 new jobs to the area when it invested $22 million into the two capital area plants. 

The layoffs announced this week are among the latest reported this year amid the coronavirus pandemic

