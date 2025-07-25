Stuff the Bus is getting ready to accept school supply donations with school less than two weeks out

BATON ROUGE — Summer may be at its apex, but many Americans are already starting back to school shopping.

According to a new survey from the National Retail Federation, two-thirds of Americans with school-aged children started shopping for the upcoming school year this month. This is the earliest on record.

This puts many important essential school supplies like backpacks, clothes and electronics in the crosshairs for higher prices.

2une In's Abigail Whitam went to the College Drive Walmart, one of WBRZ's Stuff the Bus locations, Friday morning to see what supplies people are preparing for the school year with.

Stuff the Bus is Wednesday, July 30 and WBRZ will be at the College Drive Walmart and another Walmart along La. 1 in Port Allen. Donations can be made from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds made Monday at capital region Raising Cane's location will be donated for supplies for the drive.

Other supply drives are also happening across the capital area. Click here for more information.