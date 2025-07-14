It's almost time to go Back 2 School! A list of supply giveaways happening before the bell rings

It's almost time to go Back 2 School, which means there will be several supply giveaways and donation drives in the coming weeks to make sure every child is ready for their bell to ring. Here's a list of supply drives:

This is not an exhaustive list! If there's a supply drive you know of that isn't listed, feel free to email us about it at news@wbrz.com.

Ascension Parish

Aug. 2: Ascension Youth Fest at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish

July 18: Back-to-School Giveaway at Scotlandville Magnet

July 19: Back-2-School FunDay Giveaway at New Sunlight Baptist Church from noon to 4 p.m.

District 7 Back to School Giveaway at 4000 Gus Young Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 26: Back to School Giveaway at Charity Christian Center Church starting at 9 a.m.

July 27: Back 2 School Drive at 1352 South Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 30: WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign to collect supplies for students in need!

Aug. 2: Back to School Giveaway at Gus Young Park from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Back to School Bash at Naim Drive Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Iberville Parish

July 29: Back to School Bash at Iberville Elementary School Gym from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

Aug. 2: Back to School Bash at 19325 Hipark Boulevard in Hammond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.