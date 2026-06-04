Prairieville woman who operated in-home daycare arrested for negligent homicide after 3-year-old drowns

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville woman who operated an in-home daycare was arrested on negligent homicide charges after a toddler drowned in a pool.

On May 18, Ascension Parish deputies responded to a Roy Rogers Road home in Prairieville after the 3-year-old was found unconscious in the pool. The child was quickly airlifted to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies later learned that 37-year-old Joann Johnson was operating an in-home daycare at the Roy Rogers home. Surveillance footage showed two young children who were in Johnson's care playing near a swimming pool without safety equipment. The boy then fell into the pool and drowned.

The child was unconscious for around 20 minutes before Johnson was seen on surveillance footage retrieving him, deputies added.

On Wednesday, Johnson turned herself in and was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.