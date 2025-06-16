75°
Latest Weather Blog
Students can learn about the legal system at annual summer camp
BATON ROUGE - In an effort to teach kids about making good decisions and how the legal system works, District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman has partnered with the Parole Project and local attorneys for her annual summer camp.
Coleman says this will teach children about the legal system and include tips on how to stay out of trouble.
Trending News
2une In's Abigail Whitam joined Coleman live Monday morning with the details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Acadian Ambulance offers tips on water safety ahead of summer peak
-
Students can learn about the legal system at annual summer camp
-
Suspects arrested, businesses closed in multi-agency illegal vape crackdown
-
Mother demands answers months after son fatally shot by deputy in Hammond
-
More than 1 million power banks recalled after some consumers report fires