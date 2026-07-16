Students at EBR Schools show significant growth in state test scores

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish School System students continue to build academic momentum with increased average test scores.

The spring 2026 LEAP test scores are the highest the district has seen since the pandemic in several key areas.

"So we've seen some significant gains in areas like Algebra 1, in Civics as well as our middle school grades they led the pack in terms of growth and so we're just super excited to see that level of growth in 27 of the 31 tested areas we were able to grow this school year," Superintendent LaMont Cole said.

Overall, EBR Schools improved student performance across every tested content area.

"We're pleased, but we're not satisfied because we know there's a lot more work to be done in terms of meeting students where they are so that they can grow to the area of Mastery where we want them to be and we recognize that there's still several students who are falling or who have fallen behind that we need to provide a significant amount of support for so that we can make sure that they come up to grade level and then go beyond," Cole said.