Livingston Parish sheriff arrests two people on multiple felony animal sexual abuse charges

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two Denham Springs residents were arrested after a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into sexual abuse of animals.

Johnny Wolinski, 31 and Sammie Sparks, 31, were named as suspects after the sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation, which started in July, according to authorities.

"During the investigation, the two suspects named in the incident were 31 year old Johnny Wolinski (Denham Springs, LA) and 31 year old Sammie Sparks (Denham Springs, LA)," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "The investigation led to search warrant seizures of both suspects' cellphone devices and additional search warrants to forensically search those devices."

Detectives gathered enough evidence to request arrest warrants for both suspects. Wolinski faces three felony counts related to coercing another person to sexually abuse an animal, organizing or participating in that abuse and filming or possessing images of the abuse.

Sparks faces two felony counts related to organizing or participating in the sexual abuse of an animal and engaging in that abuse.

Both remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Ard said the animal connected to the case has since died from unrelated circumstances.

The investigation is ongoing.