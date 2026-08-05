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Elaine Education Foundation hands out school supplies at Baton Rouge elementary schools

2 hours 59 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 6:07 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Elaine Education Foundation visited Wildwood Elementary School to hand out school supplies.

The group said it is an important part of helping children be ready for the new school year.

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The foundation also provided supply giveaways at LaSalle Elementary and Riveroaks Elementary.

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