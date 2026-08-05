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Elaine Education Foundation hands out school supplies at Baton Rouge elementary schools
BATON ROUGE — The Elaine Education Foundation visited Wildwood Elementary School to hand out school supplies.
The group said it is an important part of helping children be ready for the new school year.
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The foundation also provided supply giveaways at LaSalle Elementary and Riveroaks Elementary.
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