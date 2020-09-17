Student-athlete hospitalized after collapsing at football practice, hundreds attend candle light vigil in his honor

DENHAM SPRINGS - A student-athlete at Denham Springs High School was airlifted from campus after an incident at football practice Tuesday afternoon.

The school system released few details surrounding the incident but confirmed the player was still in the hospital Wednesday.

A Facebook post suggested he collapsed near the end of practice Tuesday. Photos shared on social media appeared to showed a helicopter landing near the field to move the teen to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

His family said on social media Wednesday that he was moved to Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

Denham Springs High School hosted a candle light vigil for Remy Wednesday night on the football field where he collapsed.

"I love this community, I love this parish," Karloyn Hidalo, Remy's aunt said before the vigil. "I just never expected this amount of support. I really didn't."

Dozens of people rallied together in support of #77 from students to teachers, even fellow football players from rival schools Live Oak and Central.

"If this would happen to anyone of us, Remy would be the first one here," his teammate, Chris Smith said. "Probably one of the nicest guys I've ever been around. Great guy. Would quite literally give me the shirt off his back if I asked for it, that's not an exaggeration at all."

"Seeing so many people from so many different schools show up, it's unreal," Hayden Rushing, another teammate of Remy's, said.