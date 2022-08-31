93°
Student arrested after 'false threat' prompts lockdown at Ascension school Wednesday

GEISMAR - A student was taken into custody after calling in a phony report of a shooting at a school Wednesday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from someone claiming to be a student at Dutchtown Middle. The caller, whose phone pinged from the campus, said they were being shot at, prompting an "intensive law enforcement response." 

Authorities found no evidence a shooting had occurred and were able to locate the phone that had made the call. Officials said the student responsible for the call was arrested.

School officials said the lockdown affected both Dutchtown Middle and Dutchtown Primary, which share a campus. The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. after deputies found no signs of actual danger. 

An investigation into the false threats is ongoing. 

