Stretch of La. 18 in Donaldsonville will remain closed through December as pipe installation continues

DONALDSONVILLE — A stretch of La. 18 in Donaldsonville will remain closed for nearly the rest of the year as work that started in January continues.

The road will remain closed from Chetimatches Street to Iberville Street and will remain off-limits to drivers until Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

The closure is necessary for the installation of steel discharge pipes under La. 18 for a new freshwater pumping station to supply fresh water into Bayou Lafourche, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

Commuters can detour La. 18 by traveling La. 18 to La. 3089, then La. 70 to La. 3120 before going back to La. 18. They can also take La. 18 to La. 3120, then La. 70 to La. 3089 and back to La. 18.

The closure was originally set to end June 6.