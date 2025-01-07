Stretch of Highland Road shut down near Staring Lane after car crashes into electrical pole

BATON ROUGE — A section of Highland Road near the intersection of Staring Lane will be shut down for a few hours after a car drove into a electrical pole and a fire hydrant, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened just west of the Staring Lane by the Exxon gas station. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said that power would be shut off in the area while repairs are made.

Staring itself is not closed and drivers are being redirected through the Staring Hill strip mall.

The road is expected to reopen when the car is moved and the pole is lifted from the street. No injuries were reported.