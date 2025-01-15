Street light outage drags on for years, neighbors call 2 On Your Side for change

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ten years! That's how long one neighborhood has been trying to get their street lights working. A couple of them contacted 2 On Your Side hoping to reach Entergy and solve their frustration.

Javier Silva lives in Quail Creek and says the effort to get three street lights working in his neighbor has been extensive.

"If you went around and asked every neighbor they'd tell you how many times they've also called, ten years I guarantee you," said Silva.

Dozens of calls have been made to Entergy about the three street lights. Work orders have been closed soon after their open and Entergy has confirmed to neighbors that the lights are working. They haven't been.

"You can go back and look at my service orders and they all say repair complete," said Silva.

While neighbors have called and reported the street lights over the years, Silva mentioned that he has never had an unpleasant conversation with Entergy customer service. However, he says there is a disconnect and of the calls and complaints he has logged he says he's never received a call from a supervisor. Soon after those calls and complaints, with no results he has to start fresh with a new person.

"It's been very frustrating," he said.

Tuesday morning a crew of people were on Silva's street with trucks, heavy machinery, and equipment to check for utilities.

"This is good, finally getting something done," said Silva.

Entergy completed the work Tuesday afternoon.