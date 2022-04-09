Strawberry farmers continue long time traditions at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

PONCHATOULA- Thousands crowded the streets of Ponchatoula Saturday for the annual Strawberry Festival.

"People come from all over for this festival, they come for Louisiana strawberries, nowhere else to find them," Matthew Carona with Carona Farms said.

Along farmers row, booths sold out of product early.

"We're doing great. They're projecting I think, 500,000 people in attendance," Carona said.

Carona is a third generation strawberry farmer. His grandfather founded the farm in the '60s. He says selling along Farmers Row is an honor he received in 2016.

"It's a very big deal to represent the community and help support it."

A few booths down, Michelle Traylor, sold her family's products from Landry-Poche Farms, a tradition started more than 20 years ago.

"Now my daughter is with Theta Phi Alpha. She is at the Theta Phi Alpha booth selling strawberry shortcakes, keeping the family tradition going," Traylor said.

The pandemic put those traditions on pause for two years, now people say they are happy to be back.

"I love this year because the many years we have been here, the weather has been horrendous. We've been in mud, this year we can't ask for anything better, the weather is great, it's cool, people are having a great time. I think they're enjoying being out," Traylor said.

"To see all these farmers being able to engage in customers, it's fantastic. Everything is in full swing. We couldn't ask for more" Carona said.

Landry-Poche farms was established in 1926. Learn more about them here.

Learn more about Carona Farms here.

More information about the festival, including a schedule for Sunday can be found here.

Other strawberry farms can be found here.