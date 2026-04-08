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$$$ Best Bets: The 2026 Masters at Augusta National!
Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament!
To Win:
Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
Xander Schauffele (+1500)
Jake Knapp (+6500)
Top 5 Finish:
Ludvig Aberg (+390)
Top 10 Finish:
Nicolai Hojgaard (+445)
Trending News
Top 20 Finish:
Justin Thomas (+170)
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News Video
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Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns to Tangipahoa Parish for 54th year this weekend
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Rotary Club of Baton Rouge hosts Southern University head football coach Marshall...
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'Patching just isn't working:' Brentwood Place residents demanding road repairs
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47-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting along Sherwood Street
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72-year-old woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
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Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
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Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
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LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
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Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball