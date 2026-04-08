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$$$ Best Bets: The 2026 Masters at Augusta National!

1 hour 21 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 3:53 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament!

To Win:
Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
Xander Schauffele (+1500)
Jake Knapp (+6500)

Top 5 Finish:
Ludvig Aberg (+390)

Top 10 Finish:
Nicolai Hojgaard (+445)

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Top 20 Finish:
Justin Thomas (+170)

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