$$$ Best Bets: The 2026 Masters at Augusta National!

Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament!

To Win:

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Xander Schauffele (+1500)

Jake Knapp (+6500)

Top 5 Finish:

Ludvig Aberg (+390)

Top 10 Finish:

Nicolai Hojgaard (+445)

Top 20 Finish:

Justin Thomas (+170)