Storms Forming Much Later Sunday Afternoon

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Expect Sunday to be another warm and humid day, but temperatures will remain in check with much of the day standing in the 80s which is much more pleasant than what we saw one week ago with temperatures approaching 100. Rain chances will hover at the 50% mark for this afternoon with the bulk of the activity occurring in the early and mid afternoon hours. There is no threat for excessive rain today, but a rogue afternoon shower could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Up Next: Sunday will be muggy with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. A few showers will be around in the afternoon, but the day will not be a total washout. Independence Day, Monday will trend about the same. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and a few showers will bubble up in the afternoon. They will not last very long, and some locations will stay totally dry. Skies will be plenty cleared out by 9 p.m. for the Fireworks on the Mississippi. Slightly warmer temperatures and afternoon pop-up showers continue next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: As always on days with a threat for impactful weather— heavy rain —please have access to alerts through the weekend.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Colin has formed off the coast of the Carolinas and is moving away from land and out to sea. T.S. Colin poses no threat to the U.S. mainland and should continue its eastward movement out into the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 has organized and is now Tropical Storm Bonnie. It is moving west across the Caribbean and is expected to make a landfall in Nicaragua. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for Bonnie.