Storm victims blindsided after Baton Rouge-based insurer allegedly pocketed premiums

Logo for Armor Insurance, LLC

BATON ROUGE - An insurance provider based out of the capital area was accused of fraud after storm victims discovered they were unable to get paid for their claims in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued a cease-and-desist order and revocation for Trampus Scott Wagoner, owner of Armor Insurance, LLC. Wagoner, whose business is based out of Baton Rouge, was also ordered to pay a fine for the alleged fraud.

The department said Wagoner misappropriated his customers' insurance premiums on multiple occasions, leading to inadequate policies or even no coverage at all for some of his clients.

“Louisiana citizens put great trust in their insurance agents and deserve to have that trust honored,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in a statement. “In this situation, it is especially egregious that these would-be policyholders did not find out about this fraud until they had claims for Hurricane Ida that they were unable to receive payment for. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated in the Louisiana insurance market.”

Wagoner and his company have 30 days to request an appeal before the discipline is finalized.