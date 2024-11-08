76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storm Station meteorologist Balin Rogers among experts at Denham Springs Junior High STEAM Night

Thursday, November 07 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Students at Denham Springs Junior High got the chance to hear from experts in science, tech and engineering as a part of their annual STEAM night.

One of those experts participating was Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers. This events allows parents and students to learn from people making a career in STEAM.

