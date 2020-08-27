85°
Latest Weather Blog
Storm pushes riverboat casino into I-10 bridge in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - Photos Thursday morning show a riverboat wedged beneath a bridge in the Lake Charles area after it was seemingly knocked loose by Hurricane Laura.
The images showed the Isle of Capris Casino stuck under the bridge after Hurricane Laura rolled through southwest Louisiana early Thursday. State officials used the incident as an opportunity to highlight the dangers of driving during the storm.
Another testimonial as to why you shouldn’t be on the roads just yet. https://t.co/8ChSyvDKXQ— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) August 27, 2020
State police told the Advocate the riverboat apparently broke free from its mooring line overnight.
You can read the latest on Laura here.
