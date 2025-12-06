53°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements announced for 73-year-old man found dead in a car
BATON ROUGE - The family of a 73-year-old man who was found dead in a car near BREC Lafitte Street Park announced funeral arrangements on Saturday.
Woodrow Vaughn was found dead in a car with multiple stab wounds after being reported missing in November.
Vaugn was allegedly attacked at the A.M. Mart, where he was beaten before being kidnapped and stabbed inside a vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Vaughn's funeral is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the Interdenominational Faith Assembly on Greenwell Street at 10 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary celebrates holiday season with annual Christmas parade
-
New Orleans leaders blast immigration crackdown, pointing to video of agents chasing...
-
Escaped inmate from Vermilion Parish Jail captured along I-10 near Lafayette
-
Funeral arrangements announced for 73-year-old man found dead in a car
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 16 near Gordon Lane in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent