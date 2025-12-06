Funeral arrangements announced for 73-year-old man found dead in a car

BATON ROUGE - The family of a 73-year-old man who was found dead in a car near BREC Lafitte Street Park announced funeral arrangements on Saturday.

Woodrow Vaughn was found dead in a car with multiple stab wounds after being reported missing in November.

Vaugn was allegedly attacked at the A.M. Mart, where he was beaten before being kidnapped and stabbed inside a vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Vaughn's funeral is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the Interdenominational Faith Assembly on Greenwell Street at 10 a.m.