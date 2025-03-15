Storm damage, road closures reported after severe weather hits capital area

BATON ROUGE - Road closures and storm damage were reported after severe weather passed through the capital area.

Most notably, a tornado touched down in East Fork outside of Kentwood. No injuries have been reported thus far.

Outside of that, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a tree was blocking the eastbound lane on Forrest Delatte Road and Lee Ellis Road; that road since has been cleared.