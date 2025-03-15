Major structural damages as tornado touches down in Kentwood area

KENTWOOD — Deputies responded to reports of major structural damage after a tornado touched down near the Kentwood area on Saturday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued at 12:10 p.m. for areas near Kentwood and northern Tangipahoa Parish along I-55. Another Tornado Warning came out shortly after 1 p.m. in the same region.

Irma Gordon, the mayor of Kentwood, said homes damaged in the East Fork community were cleared by the Kentwood Fire Department.

The fire department said there were no injuries, but they did rescue one person.

Officials are aware of the down power lines on Taylor Creek Road and Elk River Road in Amite and actively responding to the scene to fix the issue.