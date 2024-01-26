65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storage shed behind Greenwell Spring Baptist Church catches fire

3 hours 10 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, January 26 2024 Jan 26, 2024 January 26, 2024 2:49 PM January 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A storage shed behind Greenwell Springs Baptist Church caught fire Friday, according to the Central Fire Department.

No injuries resulted from the fire and Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are working to determine a cause.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days