Storage building changes ownership, looks abandoned at front of neighborhood

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who lives near a storage building says the new owners aren't being very good neighbors. Caleb Wells says reached out to 2 On Your Side about the overgrowth situation at the front of his neighborhood.

"It used to be well-kept, they would keep it up, the grass was always cut and everything was taken care of," said Wells.

At the front of Wolf Creek Place along LA-16 in Denham Springs, the weeds are so high that drivers have trouble navigating a right-hand turn.

"It's hard to see because you have overgrown shrubs on both sides—the whole place looks bad," he said.

There's an unmanned storage facility near the front of his neighborhood. Ownership recently changed hands and it's now called Square Space Storage. Wells says the property around it is a mess.

"I think it's going to affect property values negatively," he said.

It's not much better behind the storage buildings. There are a lot of overgrown plants, weeds, and shrubs, but that's not the only thing Wells is unhappy with.

Between the street and one of the storage buildings is a large hole. The hole has been growing and growing and no one has been out to fix the problem. Monday, 2 On Your Side made some calls to see who is responsible for the hole and property maintenance.

Livingston Parish says it will be addressing the hole as soon as possible and has also reached out to the storage owner to make sure they are on an appropriate maintenance schedule.