Stolen truck catches fire outside St. Alphonsus Catholic School; officials investigating as arson
CENTRAL — A stolen truck was set on fire next to St. Alphonsus Catholic School early Monday morning.
The car was stolen from Baton Rouge and was set on fire around 4 a.m., Central Fire officials said. Fire officials added that the only damage to the school was to a fence around air-conditioning units.
"Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators are working the case," Central Fire said on Facebook.
