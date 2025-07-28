Stolen truck catches fire outside St. Alphonsus Catholic School; officials investigating as arson

CENTRAL — A stolen truck was set on fire next to St. Alphonsus Catholic School early Monday morning.

The car was stolen from Baton Rouge and was set on fire around 4 a.m., Central Fire officials said. Fire officials added that the only damage to the school was to a fence around air-conditioning units.

"Baton Rouge Fire Department arson investigators are working the case," Central Fire said on Facebook.