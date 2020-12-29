Stolen guns seized in what local sheriff describes as larger criminal network

PLAQUEMINE- The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is working alongside the Plaquemine Police Department and other state and federal partners after responding to a plethora of shots fired calls in the same city block this year.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi and Chief Kenny Payne, the City of Plaquemine had approximately 45 calls for shots fired at the intersection of Union and Court Streets this year alone. At least 13 of those calls resulted in damage to property.

"At this point in time, they are missing what they are hitting," Chief Payne said. "But, we are not going to be that lucky for much longer. Just over the weekend, we had a house that was shot on Plaquemine Street."

Over the holidays, seven people were arrested after a large gathering was discovered at that location. Two of the seven people were juveniles and they were in possession of some stolen weapons.

"As we converged on that area, 20 people scattered," Stassi said. "Out of those 20, seven were apprehended at the scene."

Stassi said two of those were juveniles who were booked and released. He met with their parents.

"These juveniles and these people involved have no respect for the law and order," Stassi said. "What they do is go into these communities and push people around."

Stassi said the youngsters typically gather to film music videos, and that's when problems begin. Payne said the problem has gotten so bad, he recently secured city council approval to pay for an additional police officer to patrol that area. He expects to have that officer in place by the first of the year.

"When a juvenile gets arrested, there's no place to hold them," Payne said. "So generally, they get out right away. |As in this case. there's nowhere to put them, so they are back on the streets right away."

Payne and Stassi both said the group arrested over the holidays are all well known to law enforcement. All were booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, along with weapons charges.



Those booked include: Gregory McClay III, Trevar Jones, Winston Foster, Karl Alexis, and Trevon Dunn.