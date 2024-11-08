Latest Weather Blog
Stephen Hightower steps down from VP role at City Group for executive role at University Club
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge restaurateur Stephen Hightower is stepping away from his position as vice president of City Group Hospitality to join University Club in an executive role, City Group announced Friday.
Hightower's new position will bring his years of hospitality experience helping to operate 11 restaurants across the Baton Rouge area to University Club. City Group's portfolio of restaurants includes Spoke & Hub, City Pork, Rouj Creole and City Slice.
“Stephen has been a transformative leader who has left an indelible mark on our organization,” Patrick Valluzzo, CEO and owner of City Group, said. “We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to seeing the remarkable impact Stephen will undoubtedly have at University Club. “
Hightower’s departure from City Group is effective Monday.
