71°
Latest Weather Blog
Steph Curry's 43-point performance lifts the Warriors past the Celtics in game 4 of the NBA Finals
BOSTON - Chef Curry was cooking on Friday night, as the Warriors tied up the series after a 107-to-97 win in Boston.
Curry had a game-high 43 points.
Trending News
Jason Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 23 points. The series now goes back to the bay for game 5 on Monday at 8 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
-
Fiber optic cable work creates mess in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Sheriff: High ranking sheriff's deputy crashes truck after drinking, policies changing
-
DOTD warns public of traffic congestion when Interstate lanes reduce in 2024
-
Officials break ground on a new highway project in Ascension Parish