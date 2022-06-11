71°
Steph Curry's 43-point performance lifts the Warriors past the Celtics in game 4 of the NBA Finals

1 hour 44 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, June 10 2022 Jun 10, 2022 June 10, 2022 10:46 PM June 10, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BOSTON - Chef Curry was cooking on Friday night, as the Warriors tied up the series after a 107-to-97 win in Boston.

Curry had a game-high 43 points.

Jason Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 23 points. The series now goes back to the bay for game 5 on Monday at 8 p.m.. 

