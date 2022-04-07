States expanded gun rights after Sandy Hook school massacre

IOWA CITY - The 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 children and teachers served as a rallying cry for gun-control advocates across the nation.



But in the three years since, many states have moved in the opposite direction, embracing the National Rifle Association's axiom that more "good guys with guns" are needed to deter mass shootings.



In Kansas, gun owners can now carry concealed weapons without obtaining a license. In Arkansas, gun enthusiasts may be able to carry weapons into polling places next year when they vote for president.



A review of state legislation by The Associated Press shows that dozens of new state laws have made it easier to obtain guns and carry them in more public places and made it harder for local governments to enact restrictions.