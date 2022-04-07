Latest Weather Blog
States expanded gun rights after Sandy Hook school massacre
Trending News
IOWA CITY - The 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 children and teachers served as a rallying cry for gun-control advocates across the nation.
But in the three years since, many states have moved in the opposite direction, embracing the National Rifle Association's axiom that more "good guys with guns" are needed to deter mass shootings.
In Kansas, gun owners can now carry concealed weapons without obtaining a license. In Arkansas, gun enthusiasts may be able to carry weapons into polling places next year when they vote for president.
A review of state legislation by The Associated Press shows that dozens of new state laws have made it easier to obtain guns and carry them in more public places and made it harder for local governments to enact restrictions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City, Parish officials fed up with crime and violent groups in Baton...
-
LSU no longer planning implosion for Kirby Smith demolition
-
New House Bill would use public money for private schooling
-
Sinkhole, drainage pipe repaired after two-year wait
-
Driver left behind vehicle, gaping hole after plowing into business on Coursey...