Latest Weather Blog
State troopers find $35K worth of stolen electronics in vehicle during traffic stop
BOSSIER CITY - A Mississippi man was pulled over by State Troopers in Bossier City for a traffic violation, but then was arrested when troopers saw he had thousands of dollars worth of stolen electronics in his car.
According to State Police, Raymond Derks from Gulfport Miss. was driving through Bossier City when he was stopped for a traffic violation. Troopers did not say what the violation was.
Troopers said Derks had $35,000 worth of stolen goods from a consumer electronics retailer. A picture of the stolen merchandise shows more than 60 pairs of Air Pods, 8 Apple Watch bands by Hermes, six Galaxy watches and, two pairs of Bose earbuds, and two pairs of over-the-ear Apple headphones.
Trending News
Derks was booked for illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed bill aims get rid of parole for 'dangerous offenders'
-
Suspected gunman found hiding in woods after day-long manhunt in Zachary
-
Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs...
-
Daughter of LSU legend Billy Cannon sends dazzling gift to Kim Mulkey...
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...