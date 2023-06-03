State troopers find $35K worth of stolen electronics in vehicle during traffic stop

BOSSIER CITY - A Mississippi man was pulled over by State Troopers in Bossier City for a traffic violation, but then was arrested when troopers saw he had thousands of dollars worth of stolen electronics in his car.

According to State Police, Raymond Derks from Gulfport Miss. was driving through Bossier City when he was stopped for a traffic violation. Troopers did not say what the violation was.

Troopers said Derks had $35,000 worth of stolen goods from a consumer electronics retailer. A picture of the stolen merchandise shows more than 60 pairs of Air Pods, 8 Apple Watch bands by Hermes, six Galaxy watches and, two pairs of Bose earbuds, and two pairs of over-the-ear Apple headphones.

Derks was booked for illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice.