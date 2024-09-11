State trooper injured after being struck by tree in midst of clearing I-10 of Francine debris

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana State Police trooper was struck by a tree that was knocked down by Hurricane Francine on Wednesday night while troopers were working to clear downed trees on Interstate 10.

Around 8 p.m., troopers said units were attempting to remove downed trees from I-10 eastbound west of La. 22 when another tree struck a trooper. He was left with minor injuries.

The trooper was transported from the scene by another trooper to a local hospital, state police said. Trooper was transported

