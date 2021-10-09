State Trooper dead in Ascension Parish as manhunt continues for gunman tied to multiple attacks Saturday

PRAIRIEVILLE - A state policeman was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday evening amid a storm of law enforcement and a harrowing search for a gunman who has put three parishes on edge this weekend.

Sources confirmed the situation to WBRZ. WBRZ made an editorial decision to give State Police time to notify as many people as possible about the death.

The name of the trooper has not been released.

Public officials began sharing the State Police badged covered with a black ribbon late Saturday, a message of honor and tribute to a fallen law enforcement officer.

The trooper was found shot at the corner of Old Jefferson and Airline Highway Saturday around 6 p.m. where a massive law enforcement presence was noticed.

A WBRZ news crew recorded images of a large police presence behind the bank at the corner of Airline Highway and Old Jefferson and were focused on an area near Dutton Road.

The trooper was found dead near where authorities searched for a suspect tied to shootings in multiple parishes, including a gunfight with a state trooper in East Baton Rouge early Saturday morning.

Sources said this could be tied to an earlier manhunt.

